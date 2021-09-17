Hickory Community Theatre presents Kay Awards

HICKORY — A crowd of volunteers, actors and supporters gathered in the Jeffers Theatre on Sept. 8 to celebrate the accomplishments of the 72nd season. A total of 13 Kay Awards were given out.

Acting awards were given to Christy Branch as Outstanding Leading Female for Valerie in "The Weir," Will Vogler as Outstanding Leading Male for Sam/Everybody in "Fully Committed," Jordan Randall as Outstanding Supporting Male for Reggie in "Skeleton Crew," Lily Bodnar as Outstanding Character Female as Ensemble in "Evita," Christopher Honsaker as Outstanding Character Male for Selsdon in "Noises Off," Rocket Claman as Outstanding Female Newcomer for Eve in "The Jungle Fun Room" and Joey Nuhfer as Outstanding Male Newcomer for Trevor in "The Jungle Fun Room."

There was a tie for Outstanding Supporting Female, with awards going to Iris DeWitt for Belle in "Disenchanted," and Emma Theriot for Mistress in "Evita." The Pamela Livingstone Award for Outstanding Ensemble was presented to the cast and crew of "Exit Laughing."

Volunteer Awards went to John McDonough for Technical Volunteer of the Year, Lucy Weaver for Volunteer of the Year and the Charles E. Jeffers Award was given to Dave Walker.