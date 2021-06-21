 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory Community Theatre offers summer camp
0 Comments

Hickory Community Theatre offers summer camp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre has announced a two-week session of summer camps for youth. There are camps for age 6-8, 9-13 and 13-17.

“Mischief Makers" is an improvisational comedy camp for ages 6-8 and runs July 12-16 from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Seriously Funny” is an improvisational comedy camp for ages 9-13 and runs July 12-16 from 2-5 p.m.

“The Write to be Funny" is a sketch comedy camp for ages 13-17 and runs July 19-23 from 2-5 p.m.

The camps are led by Meredith Swim, a professional improv comedy performer and sketch writer from Austin, Texas.

Camps are $125 per camper and there is a $15 discount for additional campers from the same household.

For more information call 828-327-3855 or visit hickorytheatre.org/youth.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris in Pennsylvania to tout Child Tax Credit

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert