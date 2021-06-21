Hickory Community Theatre offers summer camp

HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre has announced a two-week session of summer camps for youth. There are camps for age 6-8, 9-13 and 13-17.

“Mischief Makers" is an improvisational comedy camp for ages 6-8 and runs July 12-16 from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Seriously Funny” is an improvisational comedy camp for ages 9-13 and runs July 12-16 from 2-5 p.m.

“The Write to be Funny" is a sketch comedy camp for ages 13-17 and runs July 19-23 from 2-5 p.m.

The camps are led by Meredith Swim, a professional improv comedy performer and sketch writer from Austin, Texas.

Camps are $125 per camper and there is a $15 discount for additional campers from the same household.

For more information call 828-327-3855 or visit hickorytheatre.org/youth.