Hickory community comes together to celebrate the life of 7-year-old shot, killed on Tate Boulevard

More than 100 mourners gathered in Hickory Monday evening at a vigil in memory of Zakylen Harris, the 7-year-old who died in a vehicle shooting last week.
“Ky was full of energy, charismatic, one of the most charming kids that you would ever meet,” Zakylen’s aunt Tiffany Gray said at the vigil.
Zakylen was shot and killed on April 21 while riding in a vehicle with his mom on Tate Boulevard in Hickory. Douglas Mason Wilson, a suspect in the case, was charged with first-degree murder.
Gray said Zakylen loved to be in the water and hoped to go to the beach for his birthday which would have been next month.
The vigil was held at Exodus Missionary Outreach Church in Hickory.
The Rev. Susan Smith of the church said the vigil was organized by Zakylen’s family so that the community could come together to grieve but also rejoice in Zakylen’s life. “(Zakylen) was innocent and full of life and full of hope in what life would be, and we want to celebrate that,” she said.
Several leaders in the Hickory community attended including Hickory Mayor Hank Guess, Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant and Hickory NAACP President Sam Hunt.
“I can’t even begin to imagine the experience of the loss of a child,” Whisnant said. “We want to do everything we can to help bring closure. Do everything we can as far as trying to help the family, trying to find justice … It really starts now. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”
“I’ve been in hospice for 21 years supporting families,” Hunt said. “I’m here to support the family … the terrible atrocity that is happening in the world. It breaks your heart.”
Katie Mathis and Sara Bolton said they grew to know Zakylen when he visited the office where they worked. “He was so young,” Mathis said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to them (the family).”
Bolton said what stood out most about Zakylen was his smile.
The vigil opened with some words and a prayer from the church’s Senior Pastor Rev. Reggie Longcrier.
“When a soldier dies they say, ‘There goes a hero,’ but when a child dies, especially in the community, it is said, ‘Something is wrong somewhere,’ … this is not the time for explanations, but we do know that there is something needed here,” Longcrier said.
Longcrier encouraged the community to help. “If you know something, you’ve got to say something,” he said. “If you heard something, you’ve got to say something. Not only do we need justice but also this family needs prayer.”
Mayor Guess also spoke.
“The candle that you hold tonight will represent a flicker of light and hope in a world that sometimes seems so dark,” Guess said. “This vigil allows us to reflect upon a human life that was short-lived and to pray for a world that is in desperate need of hope."