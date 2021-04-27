Hickory community comes together to celebrate the life of 7-year-old shot, killed on Tate Boulevard

More than 100 mourners gathered in Hickory Monday evening at a vigil in memory of Zakylen Harris, the 7-year-old who died in a vehicle shooting last week.

“Ky was full of energy, charismatic, one of the most charming kids that you would ever meet,” Zakylen’s aunt Tiffany Gray said at the vigil.

Zakylen was shot and killed on April 21 while riding in a vehicle with his mom on Tate Boulevard in Hickory. Douglas Mason Wilson, a suspect in the case, was charged with first-degree murder.

Gray said Zakylen loved to be in the water and hoped to go to the beach for his birthday which would have been next month.

The vigil was held at Exodus Missionary Outreach Church in Hickory.

The Rev. Susan Smith of the church said the vigil was organized by Zakylen’s family so that the community could come together to grieve but also rejoice in Zakylen’s life. “(Zakylen) was innocent and full of life and full of hope in what life would be, and we want to celebrate that,” she said.

Several leaders in the Hickory community attended including Hickory Mayor Hank Guess, Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant and Hickory NAACP President Sam Hunt.