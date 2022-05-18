Hickory climbs to 31 in annual ranking of Best Places to Live

Hickory jumped 21 slots in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Places to Live rankings.

Hickory came in at 31 out of 150 of the country’s largest metropolitan areas. Last year, Hickory was ranked 52.

The list is based on five factors including quality of life, which factors in public health and well-being, quality of education, crime rates and air quality; value; job market, which factors in the unemployment rate and average annual salary; desirability, which asked people if they want to move to the area; and net migration, which factors whether people have been moving to the area.

“We want to continue to move in that direction,” said Hickory Mayor Hank Guess. Quality of life, amenities, climate, and availability of jobs are all reasons Guess said he believes Hickory’s ranking increased.

When Guess asks people why they come to Hickory, they explain that they’ve done their research. Guess said the internet makes that research easier to do.

Hickory has more things that are desirable and less things that aren’t desirable, said Guess. The city has lots of amenities that large cities have, without being too large of a city.

President and CEO of The Chamber of Catawba County Lindsay Keisler acknowledged the importance of the factors it takes to score high on the Best Places to Live list.

“In having keen awareness of how all of these factors play into a vibrant and growing economy and knowing the economic momentum we’ve experienced, even in spite of the global pandemic, as well as the strategic attention that has been placed in these areas by the public and private sectors, it doesn’t surprise me that we’ve risen through the ranks so rapidly,” said Keisler.

Note: This story was updated at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday to reflect the correct jump in ranking from last year.

