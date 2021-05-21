Hickory city manager proposes 4-cent tax increase

Property owners in Hickory will see a 4-cent increase in their property taxes under City Manager Warren Wood’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The new tax rate would be 62.75 cents for every $100 in value, up from the current rate of 58.75.

The Hickory City Council will have to approve the $115.9 million budget for the increase to become official. A public hearing and likely vote on the budget is scheduled for June 1 at 7 p.m. in City Hall at 76 N. Center St.

The tax increase will fund the general obligation bonds the city has issued to fund projects like the City Walk and Riverwalk. Voters gave the city the authority to issue $40 million in bonds in 2014.

Wood wrote that this will be the final time the city will need to raise the tax rates for the bonds. The city has already issued $30 million in debt and plans to issue the remainder this summer.

Combined with the 2.1-cent increase implemented in the 2019-20 fiscal year, the total tax increase to fund the bonds will come out to roughly 6 cents. City leaders have said in the past the required tax increases might have been as high as 8 cents.

The city originally intended to increase taxes in the current fiscal year but decided not to because of the pandemic.

