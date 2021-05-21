Hickory city manager proposes 4-cent tax increase

Property owners in Hickory will see a 4-cent increase in their property taxes under City Manager Warren Wood’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The new tax rate would be 62.75 cents for every $100 in value, up from the current rate of 58.75.
The Hickory City Council will have to approve the $115.9 million budget for the increase to become official. A public hearing and likely vote on the budget is scheduled for June 1 at 7 p.m. in City Hall at 76 N. Center St.
The tax increase will fund the general obligation bonds the city has issued to fund projects like the City Walk and Riverwalk. Voters gave the city the authority to issue $40 million in bonds in 2014.
Wood wrote that this will be the final time the city will need to raise the tax rates for the bonds. The city has already issued $30 million in debt and plans to issue the remainder this summer.
Combined with the 2.1-cent increase implemented in the 2019-20 fiscal year, the total tax increase to fund the bonds will come out to roughly 6 cents. City leaders have said in the past the required tax increases might have been as high as 8 cents.
The city originally intended to increase taxes in the current fiscal year but decided not to because of the pandemic.
The proposal also includes some higher fees. Water and sewer fees would go up 3% while the solid waste fee would go from the current of $24 per month to $25 per month.
Wood also noted the city faces several challenges related to water and sewer infrastructure.
Some of these factors include state requirements that cities operating water and sewer systems fund 25% of the cost involved in water and sewer relocation for road projects and updated state plumbing regulations that result in less water usage.
High levels of flooding in recent years have also forced the city to seek funding to shore up two pump stations that were temporarily put out of operation by flooding at one point.
The city has applied for a total of $16 million in federal grant money to pay for the work but may need to raise rates to fund it if the city does not obtain the grant, Wood wrote.
The city will also need to look at implementing a potentially costly fix at the Henry Fork River.
Wood wrote that the removal of the Brookford Dam in 2016 has resulted in severe erosion that has widened the river bank by more than 30 feet in some places.
This erosion has damaged water and sewer lines and the cost of addressing the problem could run as high as $10 million, Wood wrote.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.