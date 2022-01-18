Hickory city council, district court canceled due to snow, ice

A Hickory City Council meeting and district court are among the cancellations caused by lingering snow and ice.

The Hickory City Council meeting planned for Tuesday evening is canceled due to dangerous road conditions, the city said in a release.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the Julian G. Whitener Municipal Building, the city said.

Burke, Caldwell and Catawba district courts are closed Tuesday due to the weather as well, the court system said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Superior court in Catawba County is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Superior court in Caldwell County will be handled remotely Tuesday.

There is no superior court scheduled in Burke County.

The Catawba County Blackburn and Bethany Church Road convenience centers were closed Tuesday for snow and ice clearing, the county said in a press release.

The county’s other three convenience centers — Cooksville, Oxford and Sherrills Ford — are not open on Tuesdays.

The Blackburn Sanitary Landfill and the Blackburn Construction and Demolition Landfill opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.