HICKORY — Peace United Church of Christ will officially install the Rev. Sandi Hood during a special service at the church at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

All members of the clergy and community are welcome to attend.

During the service, The United Church of Christ, members of Peace United Church of Christ, and Hood will affirm their covenants with one another. Participation by area clergy, special music by Lakeisha Ross Johnson, and a short message by the Rev. Kathy Naish, pastor of Bethany UCC, Claremont, will also comprise the service.

The Rev. H. Warren Casiday, Associate Conference Minister of the Western North Carolina Association of the Southern Conference of the United Church of Christ, will preside during the installation covenant.

Hood has lived in Catawba County since 1991. She did her undergraduate work in journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received her MDiv in Pastoral Care and Counseling from Gardner-Webb University. She previously served in a local congregation from 1998-2013 and has served with Carolina Caring as a bereavement counselor and director of community relations, beginning in 2013.

Hood also served as a volunteer associate and adjunct chaplain for the two local hospitals in Catawba County, is past president of The Hickory Area Ministers, a member of the Hickory Racial Reconciliation Committee, and the Rotary Club of Hickory. In 2013, she was awarded the Spirit of King Award. She is married to David Hood, and they have two adult children, Wilson and Callie.

Founded in 1964 as Church of the Master, Peace United Church of Christ formally changed its name in 2018. Peace UCC is an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ and is located at 2230 29th Avenue Drive NE, Hickory.