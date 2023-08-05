HICKORY — St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and the Lenoir-Rhyne University Music Department invite members of the community to a concert in the glen featuring The Dancing Fleas, America’s premiere ukulele party band, on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

The Fleas bring a high energy, big fun approach to genre-bending tunes with styles ranging from classic country to sassy funky. Audiences should expect dueling ukuleles, blistering pedal steel licks, and big harmonies. This event is free and open to the public and will take place beside the church at 718 Seventh Ave. NE, Hickory.

During the concert, children can make their own musical instruments to play along with the band. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the show. The Short & Sweet food truck will be on-site, as well.

St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church is at 629 Eighth St. NE in Hickory. Parking is available along Seventh Avenue NE. There will be limited handicapped parking in the St. Andrew’s parking lot which is accessible from Seventh Avenue NE.