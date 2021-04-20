Hickory church plans to serve free food to the community once a month

People were lining up as early as 8:30 a.m. on Monday to secure a spot in line for food at Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion. The food giveaway was scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

The church once again partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to supply food to 600 people.

The Rev. Anthony Freeman said after seeing the turnout from the last food giveaway held in March, he realized how great the need was in the area.

“Hearing from my members and other members of the community some of their struggles, our first food distribution certainly showed evidence of that,” Freeman said.

The church decided that they will now hold the distribution every third Monday of each month as long as they have the resources, Freeman said.

“It was such a success back in March where we wanted to build upon that momentum,” he said. “We saw such a great need. Some people were still coming when we gave out for that day. We had to turn them away. It showed us that this need was just not a one-time opportunity.”

Freeman said each person receives seven days worth of groceries that contain produce, canned items and frozen meat.

