Hickory church plans to serve free food to the community once a month

People were lining up as early as 8:30 a.m. on Monday to secure a spot in line for food at Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion. The food giveaway was scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
The church once again partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to supply food to 600 people.
The Rev. Anthony Freeman said after seeing the turnout from the last food giveaway held in March, he realized how great the need was in the area.
“Hearing from my members and other members of the community some of their struggles, our first food distribution certainly showed evidence of that,” Freeman said.
The church decided that they will now hold the distribution every third Monday of each month as long as they have the resources, Freeman said.
“It was such a success back in March where we wanted to build upon that momentum,” he said. “We saw such a great need. Some people were still coming when we gave out for that day. We had to turn them away. It showed us that this need was just not a one-time opportunity.”
Freeman said each person receives seven days worth of groceries that contain produce, canned items and frozen meat.
Maiden resident Becky Gibson said feeding her family of four is one of her main concerns. “(The food giveaway) means a lot,” she said. “It means my family eats.”
Hickory resident Beige Brown said she lives in a home with seven adults and three kids. Anytime someone in her home was exposed to the COVID-19 virus, no one in their house could leave to go to work. “We’d end up falling behind on our rent and bills,” she said.
“This (the food giveaway) is going to help our entire house,” Brown said.
Freeman said many businesses in the area reached out to the church offering to donate food.
Several members of the community offered to volunteer at the food giveaway including a mother and son, Jenny and Trevor Baxter of Conover.
“I think it’s important (to serve) because we need to see what need is out there,” Jenny Baxter said. “If you don’t help serve the community then you don’t know what the community needs.”
Jenny Baxter said they plan to attend other giveaways at Clinton Tabernacle in the near future.
Priscilla Hunt, Clinton Tabernacle church member, said anyone wanting to volunteer at a food distribution should reach out to her at 828-612-4252.
“This right here, this mission, it’s what the church is supposed to be doing,” Hunt said.
Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church can be found on Catawba Valley Boulevard near Grandview Middle School.