Hickory church plans 25-year celebration event

HICKORY — On July 6, 1997, the Rev. Reggie Longcrier followed a call from God to found a multi-ethnic inner city ministry reaching out to the least of these.

The new church met in the Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary chapel where Longcrier cast a vision for a great ministry that would have three components: the church, a supportive housing program for homeless recovering people, and an active prison ministry that would become known as "The Exodus Movement".

Fast forward 25 years and today all those dreams have come true. Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ is a thriving church with two services in their own church home, Exodus Homes is now a United Way award winning supportive housing program, and incarcerated people are an outreach priority in the Exodus ministry.

The public is invited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ on Sunday July 17, at 3 p.m. at 1763 Highland Ave. NE in Hickory. Mayor Hank Guess will read a proclamation honoring what the Exodus ministry has meant to the city of Hickory as well as other special guests from the city and community.

The Exodus gospel choir will sing, and the speaker for the celebration service will be the Rev. Clinton A. Feemster, a dynamic speaker, and pastor of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bessemer City. Feemster is a Purple Heart Vietnam veteran who has traveled the world. He will speak to the power and success of the Exodus ministry.

A time of light refreshments and fellowship will follow the service and all are welcome to attend. For more information contact the Rev. Susan Smith at 828-962-8196 or revsusansmith@gmail.com .