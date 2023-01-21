Hickory church offers free concert

HICKORY — First Presbyterian Church in Hickory is inviting the community to a free concert in the church sanctuary on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. The Stephen Lynerd Sacred Jazz Group will be performing at this event.

Stephen Lynerd has ministered to enthusiastic audiences all over the country and around the world with his unique blend of sacred and classical music, arranged with a jazz flair.

Lynerd toured and recorded for nine years with Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass, and for two years with The Dallas Brass.

He has also been a featured guest artist on tours to Alaska, Turkey, and Greece with Insight for Living, sharing the stage with Steve Green, Dick and Mel Tunney, Nielson and Young, and Greg Buchanan.

Lynerd has also been a featured performer at Moody Bible Institute for pastors’ conferences and founders’ weeks.

Classically trained at the University of Maryland College Park and SUNY Purchase, Lynerd maintains an active life as a freelance musician and recording artist. He also currently serves as director of music at Tates Creek Presbyterian Church in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Stephen Lynerd Group exists to take the love of Christ and minister it through music. First Presbyterian would love to share this evening with the Hickory community.

Visit the church’s website, hickoryfpc.org, for directions to the church and information on this and other programs offered.

First Presbyterian Church is at 237 Second St. NW.