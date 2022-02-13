Hickory Church of Christ plans Parents' Night Out

HICKORY — Hickory Church of Christ invites families to register and bring kids (ages infant to 16 years) to Parents’ Night Out from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.

This is the first Parents' Night Out for 2022. The outing gives parents and guardians an evening off, while church volunteers share games, movies, food, crafts and a Bible lesson with the kids.

Hickory Church of Christ describes itself as being comprised of disciples of Christ acknowledging their imperfections, while striving to love more perfectly.

Hickory Church of Christ has served Catawba County for more than 75 years. The church is located at 1218 Fairgrove Church Road in Hickory. The Feb. 19 Parents’ Night Out event will take place around back in the church fellowship hall. For more information about Hickory Church of Christ, visit www.hickorychurch.org. To complete the required registration for Parents’ Night Out, go to https://tinyurl.com/4r9tzrjh, email office@hickorychurch.org or call 828-464-4983.