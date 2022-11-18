 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CITY OF HICKORY

Hickory Christmas parade to return to downtown Friday

Hickory’s annual Christmas parade will be held Friday in downtown Hickory this Friday starting at 5:45 p.m.

The parade, which is sponsored by Lowes Foods, will begin with a procession by the Fallen Heroes Ministry before the main parade gets underway around 6 p.m.

Participants in the parade will be eligible to receive awards in four categories: Most Christmas Spirit, Most Creative, Best Well-Crafted Theme and Best Overall. A committee consisting of community members will determine award winners.

Following the parade, Santa Claus will light the city Christmas tree before leaving downtown

While Santa Claus will not be sticking around long, attendees will be able to go inside the winter wonderland and get photos taken with The Snow Sisters of Once Upon A Time Entertainment at The Studio.

Children will aalso be able to write and send off their letters to Santa at the table set up by the Hickory Downtown Development Association.

Other parade festivities will include: music from the Hickory Music Factory that will run until 8:30 p.m., two trains and a moving trolley on display courtesy of the Newton Depot Christmas Layout and free hot chocolate provided by Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

2022 Hickory Christmas Parade

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 18; Fallen Heroes ministry walk to honor fallen service members begins at 5:45 p.m. followed by parade at 6

Parade Route:

  • Parade starts at the intersection of Fourth Street NW/First Avenue NW
  • Continues on First Avenue NW toward City Hall
  • Turns right on North Center Street
  • Turns right on Main Avenue NW
  • Continues through Union Square and exits on Main Avenue NW
