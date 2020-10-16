Hickory Christmas parade canceled; tree lighting still on

The city of Hickory will not hold the annual Christmas parade this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to a city press release.

“While we aren’t able to have a traditional parade this year, city staff is working with local partners to create alternative plans to celebrate the season,” said City Manager Warren Wood.

Hickory’s Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting traditionally kicks off the holiday season with thousands of spectators downtown on the Friday before Thanksgiving, according to the release.

Although the parade will not take place, the city will have a Christmas Tree Lighting on Union Square on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. The tree lighting will also be livestreamed on Facebook for those who wish to participate virtually.