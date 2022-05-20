Hickory Choral Society to present concert at church

HICKORY — Hickory Choral Society will present its late spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the First Baptist Church of Hickory.

In 2019 when HCS singers presented founding conductor Don Coleman with a gift of a newly commissioned piece by Dan Forrest, Coleman didn’t want the piece to feel like a memorial and had one request: “I’d prefer the music to be joyful and not a dirge.”

In addition to the premiere of Forrest's “Ubi Caritas," Sunday's concert will further explore the joy of singing theme from other perspectives.

Since the spring of 1978, the Hickory Choral Society has delighted audiences with a diverse repertoire of excellent choral music. The Hickory Choral Society provides this region with a series of exciting and well-attended concerts. The all-volunteer group of approximately 100 singers from Catawba and surrounding counties is well known throughout North Carolina, especially for its annual Christmas concerts. The group has performed numerous concerts with the North Carolina Symphony, and has traveled extensively, performing at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in New York, Portsmouth and London, England and Edinburgh, Scotland.

Coleman retired at the end of 2019 and following a nationwide search Ryan Luhrs became the artistic director. HCS returned to an indoor live audience for Christmas 2021 concerts after 18 months of virtual performances during the pandemic. The Hickory Choral Society is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

Admission to its concerts is free.