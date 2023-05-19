HICKORY — The Hickory Choral Society's Sunday, May 21, performance is titled "45 Years of Love (Songs)," and will feature music from all six decades of the choir’s existence.

Featured music ranges from Simon and Garfunkel's “Bridge Over Troubled Water” (1970s) to “Just Sing” from the 2020 movie "The Trolls World Tour."

Additional music made famous by Louis Armstrong, Doris Day, Journey, Whitney Houston, Carly Simon, Rascal Flatts, Celine Dion, Bette Midler, Idina Menzel, Adele, and more will round out the program.

Lyrics focusing on love and perseverance are present in all the songs, and those themes will also be present as select choir members share brief nuggets of the choir’s history as the Hickory Choral Society and audience members journey chronologically, decade-by-decade, from 1978 to the present.

The concert, underwritten by the City of Hickory, will be presented Sunday, May 21, at 5 p.m. at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

The Under the Sails concert will serve to acknowledge all in the community who have loved singing, loved the choral art, and helped make the first 45 years of the Hickory Choral Society possible, said Ryan Luhrs, Hickory Choral Society Artistic Director and Conductor.

Hickory Choral Society concerts are free and open to the public. Bring your picnic and chairs and enjoy the music. For more information contact HCS: www.hickorychoralsociety.org, noteworthy@hickorychoralsociety.org, 828-322-2210.