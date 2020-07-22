Hickory Choral Society to hold auditions

HICKORY - The Hickory Choral Society will hold auditions for the 2020-2021 season on Monday evening, July 27, at the SALT Block in Hickory. Openings are available for sopranos, altos, tenors and basses.
Prepare and perform a two-to-three-minute art song, folk song, or hymn of your choosing. You are not required to memorize your prepared selection. A pianist will be available to singers who provide sheet music. You are also welcome to bring your own accompanist. A Choral Society director will vocalize you through a series of simple scale patterns to assess your range. You will be given and asked to sight read a portion of a piece of choral music.
The HCS conductor and two associate conductors will listen to each audition and ask a few questions relevant to your singing experience and availability to fulfill ensemble attendance requirements. Call or email the HCS office to schedule an audition time: 828-322-2210 or noteworthy@hickorychoralsociety.org
Since the spring of 1978, the Hickory Choral Society has delighted audiences with a diverse repertoire of choral music. The Hickory Choral Society provides the region with a series of concerts. The all-volunteer group of approximately 100 singers from Catawba and surrounding counties is well known throughout North Carolina, especially for its annual Christmas concerts. The group has performed numerous concerts with the North Carolina Symphony, and has traveled extensively, performing at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in New York, Portsmouth and London, England and Edinburgh, Scotland. In April of 2019, the Hickory Choral Society completed a concert tour of Austria and the Czech Republic, performing in Salzburg, Vienna and Prague. The Hickory Choral Society is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.
The Hickory Choral Society season runs from mid-August through the spring; regular rehearsals are held on Mondays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Arts Center at 243 Third Ave. NE, Suite 2-N, in Hickory.
