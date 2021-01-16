 Skip to main content
Hickory Choral Society to conduct auditions
HICKORY — Hickory Choral Society will hold auditions for tenors and basses. Email or call the HCS Office by Thursday, Jan. 21, to schedule an audition. Email noteworthy@hickorychoralsociety.org or call 828-322-2210.

Since the spring of 1978, the Hickory Choral Society has delighted audiences with a diverse repertoire of choral music. The Hickory Choral Society provides this region with a series of well-attended concerts. The all-volunteer group of approximately 100 singers from Catawba and surrounding counties is well known throughout North Carolina, especially for its annual Christmas Concerts. The group has performed numerous concerts with the North Carolina Symphony, and has traveled extensively, performing at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in New York, Portsmouth and London, England and Edinburgh, Scotland. It is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

The Hickory Choral Society season runs from mid-August through the spring; regular rehearsals are held on Mondays from 7-9 p.m. at the Arts Center at 243 Third Ave., NE, Suite 2-N, in Hickory. During the pandemic rehearsals and concerts are virtual.

