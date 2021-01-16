Hickory Choral Society to conduct auditions

Since the spring of 1978, the Hickory Choral Society has delighted audiences with a diverse repertoire of choral music. The Hickory Choral Society provides this region with a series of well-attended concerts. The all-volunteer group of approximately 100 singers from Catawba and surrounding counties is well known throughout North Carolina, especially for its annual Christmas Concerts. The group has performed numerous concerts with the North Carolina Symphony, and has traveled extensively, performing at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in New York, Portsmouth and London, England and Edinburgh, Scotland. It is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.