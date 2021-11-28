Hickory Choral Society offers Christmas concerts

HICKORY — The public is invited to join the Hickory Choral Society for its Christmas concerts at Corinth Reformed Church, Hickory, on Dec. 10-12.

Friday and Saturday evening concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday afternoon concerts at 3 p.m. Limited reserved seating is available to households that purchase a Hickory Choral Society membership at the Friend, Sponsor, Donor, Patron, or Benefactor level.

To reserve seats today, visit https://hickorychoralsociety.org/donate-today/ or contact the HCS office at 828-322-2210. Seating for all 2021 Christmas concerts is limited to 50%. with every other row closed. Masks will be required for everyone in attendance at every performance.

Limited general admission seating will be available free of charge on a first-come basis beginning Nov. 29 at 9 a.m. Visit hickorychoralsociety.org to register up to four seats per email address. Unlike previous years, general admission, concert attendees are required to be registered in advance to gain entrance to this year’s Christmas concerts.

The Hickory Choral Society last sang for a live indoor audience in December 2019. It appreciates all who supported the group during its season of virtual programming, and looks forward to sharing the gift of live singing accompanied by a live full orchestra.