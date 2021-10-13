Hickory Choral Society Fall Concert rescheduled

HICKORY — The Hickory Choral Society Fall Concert has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. under the Sails on Union Square in downtown Hickory. This concert was originally scheduled for Sept. 26 and was postponed as a result of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The concert, titled “Walking Together,” will open with André Thomas’s “I Hear America Singing.” The original text and tune celebrate the group's return to in-person singing. The selection also includes the African American spiritual “Walk Together, Children,” a title and conviction that inspired the concert’s programing. Other selections tied to the walking/journeying/travel theme in the mostly-pops program include “Walking on Sunshine,” “Just a Closer Walk With Thee,” “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” “On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe,” and “Don’t Stop Believing,” the number-one hit by the band Journey.
The concert will also highlight “togetherness” through the performance of popular music and Broadway tunes with inspiring messages such as “Wind Beneath My Wings,” “You Raise Me Up,” “You Will Be Found” (from "Dear Evan Hanson"), “What a Wonderful World,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” (from "Carousel"). The United Arts Council of Catawba County and the City of Hickory are concert sponsors.
The Hickory Choral Society last sang for a live audience in December 2019.
"We appreciate all of you who 'walked together' with us during our season of virtual programming, but we cannot wait to share with you the gift of live singing accompanied by a live full orchestra," the Choral Society said in a press release.
All HCS singers and staff members are fully vaccinated. Concert goers are encouraged to social distance when possible and wear masks when in close proximity to attendees from another household.
Formed in 1978, the all-volunteer Hickory Choral Society is a group of approximately 100 singers from Catawba and surrounding counties. It is well known throughout North Carolina, especially for its annual Christmas concerts. The Hickory Choral Society is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.