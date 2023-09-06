HICKORY — The Hickory Chess Club has announced winners of its Sept. 2 chess tournament. Alexander Morales and Bob Singletary tied for first place in the Hickory Chess Club's first rated chess tournament.

Thanks to organizer and tournament director, USCF National Chess Master Tim Hanks, the primary person that made the Hickory Chess Club an affiliate of the US Chess Federation. Thanks to the Ridgeview Public Library for accommodating the club with a great site to hold the tournament.

With the support of Barnes & Noble bookstore, U.S. 70 in Hickory, the club gathers every Friday night, at the bookstore for free, open-to-the-public, informal chess play.

The tournament is an additional step in supporting and developing chess interest in Hickory. More events are being planned.

Call 828-855-4941 or 562-719-5020 for more information.