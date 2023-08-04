HICKORY — The Hickory Chess Club has announced winners of its July 28 chess tournament. Ankit Shinde won first place with no losses. The Rev. Reggie Longcrier won second place, with several participants tied for third place.

Special thanks to Barnes & Noble bookstore, U.S. 70 in Hickory, for allowing the club to hold the tournament in their bookstore, and their promotion of friendly chess play every Friday at 6 p.m. in the bookstore. Also, special thanks to Tim Hanks, USCF National Master, for organizing and acting as tournament director.

The tournament is an additional step in supporting and developing chess interest in Hickory.

Friday night club gatherings are free and open to the public.

Call 828-855-4941 for more information.