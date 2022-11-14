Hickory chef says there needs to be some chaos in the kitchen

Matt Baldwin’s culinary career has taken him from interior Alaska to Savannah’s artistic Starland District.

Baldwin’s most recent landing spot is Hickory. The chef moved to the area in March 2020 to take a job at the Catholic Conference Center before going to work at the Vintage House last year.

In September, Baldwin, 42, was named head chef at the restaurant.

Baldwin notes that nearly all the jobs he’s had in his life have been in the restaurant industry. A native of Southern Pines, Baldwin studied cooking at Guilford Technical Community College.

Not long after graduating, he felt the urge to make a change in his life. He and a cousin moved to Alaska for a few years. He worked at several restaurants there and got his first experience as an executive chef.

Ready to return to the East Coast, he moved to Savannah, Georgia, where he opened three restaurants. One of them, Sly’s Sliders and Fries, proved to be successful.

Baldwin, who had gotten married and had two children while in Savannah, decided he wanted to move back to North Carolina to be closer to his family support system. He sold the restaurant and came to Hickory.

Outside of his work in restaurant kitchens, Baldwin also cooks for yacht races. In that capacity, he has traveled to Australia, the Caribbean and Sardinia.

He recently sat down to discuss some of the memorable moments in his cooking career, from a hot oil mishap early on to his decision to try something new in Alaska and successes and setbacks he had in Savannah.

This interview is edited for length and clarity.

On a hot oil mishap early in his career:

I was working at Ruby Tuesdays when I was younger — much younger — and they have a network of three or four fryers, and they’re all connected.

When it’s time to filter them, they feed in this little network into this machine. The machine filters the oil through a filter and it comes out in this gun. It looks like a (gas pump nozzle).You can use it to clean the fryer.

A thing that I and everyone would often do is we would leave the thing in the fryer and do something else or go out and smoke a cigarette or whatever because it needed to filter like five minutes per fryer.

So I had done that. And when I came back, the thing had fallen out and it was just blasting hot oil all over the kitchen and inches away from the dining room.

So I had a big mess to clean up.

On his move to Alaska:

I had graduated culinary school for about a year or so and I felt like I wasn’t really living up to my potential in Greensboro. I felt like I was kind of spinning my wheels.

My cousin lives in Fayetteville and he kind of felt the same way. He’s not in the service industry but he was feeling the same way. Felt like he was in a rut.

His father lived in Fairbanks, so we would have had a place to kind of crash when we landed.

He sold his house and I got rid of everything that wasn’t really important and we got the biggest U-Haul trailer you could pull behind you, a truck, and we loaded up all our stuff and we drove to Alaska.

Trip takes about two weeks, by the way. It’s about 6,000 miles, which meant that we had to get an oil change along the way.

I initially moved to Alaska intending to work on cruise ships. I wanted to cook on cruise ships, but Fairbanks is just right in the middle, what they call interior Alaska.

But that’s where our landing spot was, so we were there for a little while and I was sort of making tacit plans to move down to lower Alaska, coastal Alaska, and just for one reason or another it just never happened.

It was a major growth period, and it was also a major jump into, this is what (the) tourism business looks like. This is what it is to be busier than you can handle during the busy season and slow enough to where you have to figure it out during the slow season.

You really get the value of what your locals mean during that season.

On success and failure in Savannah:

I was working at a restaurant and it was fine, but I was just spinning my wheels and a friend of mine that I’d known from a previous restaurant called me up one day.

He was like, ‘Do you want to start this restaurant with me?’

I was like, ‘Sure. I’m not doing anything else of note.’

So we started actually the Jepson Café. This was one that did not succeed. It was in an art museum, and it was our first one. We gave it our best shot but it wasn’t great.

Our second one was called Sly’s Sliders and Fries, and it was a huge success. It still is today.

There was eight or nine choices of a slider, ranging from a burger slider to a brisket slider, pulled pork slider, fried shrimp banh mhi slider, which was featured in the New York Times.

Savannah is a very artsy city, so the environment was local art on the wall. I had a couple of arcade machines on free play. There was a big chalkboard where artists could come and — as long as they didn’t do anything inappropriate — they could do what they wanted.

The idea was really to make it the kind of place that other people would refer to as their place. Like if someone came from out of town, they’d be like, ‘Hey, let me show you this place I go to a lot.’

We were just too ambitious, really. We were biting off more than we could chew, so we opened up a third restaurant, and it was in a bad location. It was a bad concept.

It was originally called Gears and Grub, and it was in Garden City, which is a neighboring city of Savannah. It was near the port, so we were thinking a meat-and-three type thing might go over well.

It just didn’t. You had to make a left turn across traffic at a really busy intersection to get into there and, I mean, that is a huge deal. Also, people would come in all the time thinking we were a mechanic store because it was called Gears and Grub. So that was frustrating.

We were in a situation where the one good restaurant was dumping money into the bad restaurants and eventually you have to make a pretty tough decision to cut off a couple of fingers to save the hand.

On the importance of a little chaos in the kitchen:

It’s a fun chaos, but it does need to be an organized chaos. Unique people work in kitchens, and you have to let them be unique.

Some of that chaos needs to be allowed, in my opinion, but it has to be within parameters. And that’s our job. That’s the chef’s job, to keep things within parameters.