Nearly two years after a fire left the building vacant, the owners of the Checkers in Hickory are preparing to reopen the fast-food restaurant.

Hickory Planning Director Brian Frazier confirmed that the Checkers restaurant would be reopening at the same site. He said the owners had obtained demolition permits and were planning a major overhaul of the property.

“They’re going to be totally redoing the site plan, the landscaping, signage, the outside building cladding, you know the surfaces of the building,” Frazier said. “Then so, interior (and) exterior, everything is going to be totally updated for 2023.”

It is unclear when the restaurant might open again. The building has sat unused since the restaurant sustained major damage from a hot oil fire in April 2021. The restaurant also had a grease fire in 2019.

Workers have begun transforming the site, stripping away parts of the exterior and roof.

Culver’s in Hickory

Fast-food restaurant chain Culver’s will be coming to Hickory.

Developers have submitted plans for a Culver’s restaurant off McDonald Parkway, across 13th Avenue Drive SE from Sheetz.

“Culver’s is definite,” Frazier said. “I mean, there’s times we get building plans. We get grading plans, civil plans and it’s not definite but once the signage plan comes around, we know it’s real.”

Culver’s menu features such items as cheeseburgers served on buttered buns known as butterburgers and frozen custard. A majority of the chain’s locations are in the Midwest, but the restaurant’s website lists 14 sites in North Carolina.

Frazier said the city, as well as Catawba County, will continue to review plans for the project.

“We understand that they’re looking to be starting site work this summer but as for construction nobody’s told us,” he said. “I think they were looking at by the end of the year but we’re not 100% sure.”

Starbucks pulling back?

Despite some rumors to the contrary, Frazier said he’s seen no indication that developers are abandoning plans to open a Starbucks off U.S. Highway 321 at the former Ham’s restaurant location.

“We haven’t heard that. We’ve still got it as three Starbucks,” Frazier said, referring to the additional locations off U.S. Highway 70, which has already opened, and one in the Springs Road area which is set to open shortly.

Frazier did say he was uncertain about plans for a new Popeyes chicken restaurant in the same lot as the U.S. 321 Starbucks.