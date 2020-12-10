Hickory centenarian publishes her 1st book

HICKORY — Harriett Bannon during this her 100th year wrote a poem celebrating the ratification of women’s right to vote which also occurred in her birth year of 1920.

When Gayle Coyne heard Bannon's poetry she believed it should be made into a book and so the journey toward publication began. The poem and book entitled "Suffragettes," is a read color learn multisensory approach to engaging in history and poetry that is appropriate for adults and children alike.

The struggle for women’s suffrage began well before 1920 and more freedom for women has extended beyond the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, but challenging the status quo continues today.

Local author and historian Richard Eller, Historian in Residence at Catawba Valley Community College, gave his support and encouragement and Robert Canipe, editor-in-chief of Redhawk Publications of Catawba Valley Community College, provided guidance throughout the entire publication process. The book was illustrated by local artist Brigette Hadley, and a curriculum review for third, fourth, and fifth grades is provided by Harriett Jeffords, who has taught fifth grade in Hickory for 35 years.