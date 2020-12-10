Hickory centenarian publishes her 1st book

HICKORY — Harriett Bannon during this her 100th year wrote a poem celebrating the ratification of women’s right to vote which also occurred in her birth year of 1920.
When Gayle Coyne heard Bannon's poetry she believed it should be made into a book and so the journey toward publication began. The poem and book entitled "Suffragettes," is a read color learn multisensory approach to engaging in history and poetry that is appropriate for adults and children alike.
The struggle for women’s suffrage began well before 1920 and more freedom for women has extended beyond the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, but challenging the status quo continues today.
Local author and historian Richard Eller, Historian in Residence at Catawba Valley Community College, gave his support and encouragement and Robert Canipe, editor-in-chief of Redhawk Publications of Catawba Valley Community College, provided guidance throughout the entire publication process. The book was illustrated by local artist Brigette Hadley, and a curriculum review for third, fourth, and fifth grades is provided by Harriett Jeffords, who has taught fifth grade in Hickory for 35 years.
Bannon has added her autobiographical sketch that highlights her personal experiences with world events and insights into life in Hickory and other North Carolina and U.S. locations. Her personal story captures the history of trains, the forest service roles and other aspects of early 20th century life in Hickory and other North Carolina regions.
Coyne has stated that one of the lessons she would like readers to embrace is the importance of everyone telling their unique story.
“How many times have you said that you wished you would have asked your mother, father or grandparents more about their lives?” Coyne said.
With that in mind she encourages everyone to write their legacy for themselves and their family. There even is a section in the book that allows the reader to capture their thoughts.
"Suffragettes" is on sale at the following local establishments for $15. Coyne said it is a great keepsake book, ideal for Christmas giving.
Bethlehem Ace Hardware & Hallmark, LaShae and Randy Bock, 9433 N.C. 127 North, Hickory, 828-495-8351
Health Smart Viewmont Pharmacy, Bill Pitts, 53 13th Ave. NE, Hickory, 828-322-1816
Hickory Museum of Art, Clarissa Starnes,243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory, 828-327-8576
Jenny's Gifts & Accessories, Jenny Hines, 436 Main Ave. NW, Hickory, 828- 322-4566
Olde Hickory Station Restaurant and Market, Jason Yates and Steven Lyerly, 232 Government Ave. SW, Hickory, 828-322-2356
Taste Full Beans, Scott and Julie Owens, 29 Second St. NW, Hickory, 828- 325-0108
Thistle Dew Nicely Florals and Gifts, LeRoy Kennedy, Shops on the Square 252 Union Square NW, Hickory, 828-322-3242
