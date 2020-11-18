Hickory cancels public tree lighting due to pandemic concerns

The public Christmas tree lighting scheduled for Friday evening at Union Square is canceled.

City Manager Warren Wood announced the cancellation at the end of Tuesday’s Hickory City Council meeting.

While the tree will be lit, he said, there will be no gathering for the lighting. Residents will be able to view the tree lighting on the city's website and social media accounts, according to a press release.

The city did not specify exactly when the virtual lighting will take place, saying only that it will happen "in the near future."

The city decided to cancel its Christmas parade in October.

The cancellation comes at a time when the number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases is surging in Catawba County.

In the last two weeks the county has broken its record for daily cases three times, with a record 113 new daily cases being reported on Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The number of people hospitalized with the virus is also relatively high.

The county had 51 people hospitalized with the virus on Nov. 8. That is the most hospitalizations in Catawba County tied to the virus since the pandemic began.