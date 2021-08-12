Hickory businesses mixed on mask requirements; Commscope employees must wear face coverings

CommScope is requiring all of its employees and contractors in the U.S. to wear masks indoors in areas where spread of COVID-19 is deemed high. That criteria includes nearly all of North Carolina and the majority of the nation.
The company follows in the footsteps of several other national brands.
CommScope, which has its headquarters in Hickory, made the decision late last week, following federal recommendations. On Friday, CommScope released a statement that the company would again mandate face coverings and social distancing in areas the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says have high or substantial spread of COVID-19. The mandate is in effect at all manufacturing, distribution and office sites.
“We will continue to monitor CDC guidelines and the spread of the virus and take all appropriate steps to ensure the safety and well-being of all our employees,” the statement said.
Vaccinated and unvaccinated employees must wear masks.
The fiber optic cable and software company followed other big names such as Walmart, Target, Publix and Apple that required employees to wear masks. The decision came in the wake of the new CDC recommendation that all people, vaccinated or not, should wear masks indoors in areas of high spread.
Spread of COVID-19 is growing due to the new delta variant. Nearly 75% of all counties in the country are considered to have high community transmission of COVID-19, according to the CDC. Another 15% have substantial transmission. In North Carolina, only Camden County is considered to have only moderate spread. Three counties have substantial spread, according to the CDC. The remaining counties have high spread.
With COVID-19 on the rise locally, companies are facing decisions regarding masks and safety protocols.
Shuford Yarns decided not to require vaccinated employees to wear masks, CEO Marvin Smith said. Those who aren’t vaccinated must wear a mask at work.
“We feel strongly that each person can make their own decisions concerning the vaccination,” Smith said. “As with all decisions, there are consequences. If you get vaccinated wearing the mask is optional. If you are not vaccinated, you are required to wear your mask.”
The company continues to monitor the temperatures of employees and enforce social distancing. Shuford Yarns also kept cleaning protocols in place. The company has no current COVID-19 cases, Smith said.
At a smaller business, Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in Hickory, employees are staying unmasked, owner Scott Owens said. It’s a decision Owens and his wife consider every day, he said. So far, they feel comfortable because every employee is vaccinated against COVID-19. The employees take orders and work behind a plexiglass shield.
“Our employees really didn’t want to go back to the masks,” he said.
As far as customers wearing masks, Owens doesn’t intend to require customers to wear masks unless there is a state or federal mandate.
“We’re definitely conscious of it but not sure which way to go,” he said. “We’re reading the recommendations from the CDC, but no one has issued a mandate.”
Still, with the new delta COVID-19 variant, Owens and his wife are prepared to take protective steps, including masks, if needed, he said.
“We’re really just kind of watching and looking at research,” he said. “I don’t think there are always answers. We talk about it every day. We feel good where we are, but we remain open to changing those decisions.”