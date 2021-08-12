Hickory businesses mixed on mask requirements; Commscope employees must wear face coverings

CommScope is requiring all of its employees and contractors in the U.S. to wear masks indoors in areas where spread of COVID-19 is deemed high. That criteria includes nearly all of North Carolina and the majority of the nation.

The company follows in the footsteps of several other national brands.

CommScope, which has its headquarters in Hickory, made the decision late last week, following federal recommendations. On Friday, CommScope released a statement that the company would again mandate face coverings and social distancing in areas the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says have high or substantial spread of COVID-19. The mandate is in effect at all manufacturing, distribution and office sites.

“We will continue to monitor CDC guidelines and the spread of the virus and take all appropriate steps to ensure the safety and well-being of all our employees,” the statement said.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated employees must wear masks.

The fiber optic cable and software company followed other big names such as Walmart, Target, Publix and Apple that required employees to wear masks. The decision came in the wake of the new CDC recommendation that all people, vaccinated or not, should wear masks indoors in areas of high spread.