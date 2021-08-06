Hickory Business Development Committee to present awards

HICKORY — The City of Hickory Business Development Committee (BDC) is currently accepting nominations for its 2021 Business. Well Crafted. Awards program.

The City of Hickory’s Vision for Economic Vitality is to establish a diversified and sustainable economy through the growth of business opportunities, jobs, tax base, and population, and to improve the quality of life for its citizens. The BDC’s Business. Well Crafted. Awards program seeks to recognize businesses and individuals that support and affirm this vision. Awards may be granted in the following categories:

• Individual (Entrepreneur of the Year)

• Youth (Entrepreneur under 25 years old)

• Business and/or Organization (10 or fewer employees)

• Business and/or Organization (11 to 50 employees)

• Business and/or Organization (51 or more employees)