Hickory Branch NAACP to meet via Zoom
Hickory Branch NAACP to meet via Zoom

HICKORY — The Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold its monthly meeting Sunday, Nov, 8, at 3 p.m. via Zoom.

This meeting will address the following:

• Election of officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee

• Thoughts on the national election

• Task Force on Equity and Inclusion Committee

Members are encouraged to join this meeting as this is an ideal time to consider becoming more involved in the activity of the branch. Members will receive log-in information prior to the meeting.

People interested in joining the Hickory NAACP should call 828-322-6663 or 828-238-4430 or email hickorynaacp@gmail.com.

