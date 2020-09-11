Hickory Branch NAACP to meet via Zoom

HICKORY — The Hickory Branch National Association for The Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold its monthly meeting Sunday, Sept. 13, via Zoom.
This meeting will address the following issues:
• Branch elections
• A nominating committee will be elected
• Voter registration and voting
• The census
Members will receive log-in information prior to the meeting.
Persons interested in joining the Hickory NAACP should call 828-322-6663 or 828-238-4430 or email hickorynaacp@gmail.com.
