Hickory Branch NAACP to meet via Zoom

HICKORY — The Hickory Branch National Association for The Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold its monthly meeting Sunday, Sept. 13, via Zoom.

This meeting will address the following issues:

• Branch elections

A nominating committee will be elected

• Voter registration and voting

• The census

Members will receive log-in information prior to the meeting.

Persons interested in joining the Hickory NAACP should call 828-322-6663 or 828-238-4430 or email hickorynaacp@gmail.com.

