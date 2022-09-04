Hickory Branch NAACP announces election plans

HICKORY — The Hickory Branch, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, announced upcoming activities.

The branch will have a general membership meeting to elect officers and at-large members of the executive committee on Sept. 11. The meeting will be at Hartzell Memorial UMC at 3 p.m. There will be an election of the Nominating Committee (between five and 15 members). All members whose memberships are current as of 30 days prior to the meeting date may be elected to the Nominating Committee. Not more than two may be officers of the unit.

At 3 p.m. on Oct. 9, at Hartzell Memorial UMC, there will be a report of the Nominating Committee, receipt of nominations by petition, and election of the Election Supervisory Committee. All members whose memberships are current as of May 1 of the election year, whose memberships have remained continuous throughout the election process, and who live and/or work within the unit's jurisdiction, may be nominated for office or as an at-large member of the Executive Committee. In order to sign a nominating petition, or be elected to the Election Supervisory Committee, a member must be current as of 30 days prior to the October meeting.

On Nov. 13, the election of officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee will take place at Hartzell UMC. Polls will be open from noon to 4 p.m. In order to vote in a branch election, one must be a member in good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election. A form of identification is required.

Should a run-off election be necessary that election shall occur on the following date, Dec. 11, from 2-3 p.m. at Hartzell UMC, Run-off elections shall be conducted not less than 10 days after the original election.