Hickory Boy Scout achieves rank of Eagle

HICKORY — Thomas Nolte, son of Matthew and Toni Nolte of Hickory, was recently honored for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest achievement. Only 7 percent of Boy Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle.
The ceremony was held outdoors at the family residence and officiated by Scoutmaster Jim Heavner. The opening prayers were given by former Scoutmaster Michael Honeycutt.
Thomas, 15, a sophomore at St. Stephens High School, has been active in Scouting since sixth grade when he joined Troop 387. He showed great skill in the outdoors early on. After hiking Mount Saint Helen at the age of 8 with his grandparents — Mike and Mary Nolte — the family could see he was definitely ready to be challenged further to become a leader. He has enjoyed many camping excursions such as backpacking in the North Carolina mountains and cave exploring in Tennessee. He has become a fine marksman and honed in his skills while at several Scout camps, Bud Scheile and Daniel Boone. His troop has also taken him whitewater rafting and kayaking on nearby rivers.
One of the biggest skills Thomas has developed is how to give back to the community. Along with many other Scouting families he has participated in Scouting for Food where they collected donated food to give to local food banks. He has supported many other Scouts with their community projects that have helped local schools, the American Red Cross, and churches in Hickory. And he served as an altar server within his home church, Saint Aloysius Catholic Church.
For his own Eagle project, Thomas led the fundraising and construction of the new fire pit with benches at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Hickory. This location was deemed important to benefit from the new meeting area as it is where Troop 387 has met for decades. He led his crew of workers in the beautification of this area in which the church can now use for outdoor meetings and functions. This seems like a timely project as meeting outdoors has become an important way to continue to conduct our lives during the current pandemic.
Thomas and his family thank current and former leaders within Troop 387 and those volunteering within Scouts of America.