Hickory Boy Scout achieves rank of Eagle

HICKORY — Thomas Nolte, son of Matthew and Toni Nolte of Hickory, was recently honored for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest achievement. Only 7 percent of Boy Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle.

The ceremony was held outdoors at the family residence and officiated by Scoutmaster Jim Heavner. The opening prayers were given by former Scoutmaster Michael Honeycutt.

Thomas, 15, a sophomore at St. Stephens High School, has been active in Scouting since sixth grade when he joined Troop 387. He showed great skill in the outdoors early on. After hiking Mount Saint Helen at the age of 8 with his grandparents — Mike and Mary Nolte — the family could see he was definitely ready to be challenged further to become a leader. He has enjoyed many camping excursions such as backpacking in the North Carolina mountains and cave exploring in Tennessee. He has become a fine marksman and honed in his skills while at several Scout camps, Bud Scheile and Daniel Boone. His troop has also taken him whitewater rafting and kayaking on nearby rivers.