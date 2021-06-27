Hickory boards, commissions have a place for you

HICKORY — Hickory City Council has 13 advisory groups with a variety of purposes, from increasing the recycling rate and guiding the future of parks and recreation, to assisting with economic development and beautification grants.

The City of Hickory is fortunate to have many citizens who volunteer their time and talent serving as advisers to City Council on the various boards and commissions. Through their service, these groups are actively engaged to help grow and prosper Hickory’s future.

All groups are made up of citizens from different wards and/or diverse backgrounds. Most people serve between three and six years, with terms ending in June.

There are current vacancies on the Community Appearance Commission; Community Relations Council; Historic Preservation Commission; Library Advisory Board; Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Commission; and Public Art Commission.