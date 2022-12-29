Hickory bar, airport kittens rescued but Steve the Corn Stalk couldn't survive going against the grain

From a reality TV show bar renovation in Hickory, to an empty store transformed into a walk-in time capsule, here are five of the Hickory Daily Record’s most unusual stories of 2022.

Jon Taffer rescues Hickory bar

At the end of August, Jon Taffer, restaurant consultant and host of “Bar Rescue,” paid a visit to the Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory. The restaurant received a makeover and was renamed The Gateway Pub & Grill.

Taffer and his crew arrived in Hickory on Aug. 29 to meet with the owner and staff members of the Corner Pocket II. On the following night, a stress test was hosted to determine how well the bar operates on a busy night. Renovations began on Aug. 31.

A new sign that read, “The Gateway Pub & Grill” was installed on a pole in the parking lot. The restaurant’s red brick exterior was painted blue with gray accents. The renovations were completed on Sept. 1 and a grand reveal was held that night.

The Gateway Pub & Grill is located at 534 U.S. Highway 70 SW.

“Bar Rescue” can currently be watched on the Paramount Network. The Paramount Network did not respond to questions about when the episode featuring the Gateway Pub & Grill might air.

Storm drain corn stalk

In late June, a stalk of corn garnered plenty of attention in a Facebook group called The Hickory Bubble.

The corn stalk, affectionately called Steve, was growing from a storm drain in the median of Springs Road in front of the Sheetz gas station. Alexandria Houston was the first to acknowledge Steve’s existence on Facebook. Her initial post sparked a series of posts in the Facebook group, which amassed more than 740 reactions and nearly 250 comments.

Residents of Catawba County enjoyed watching Steve’s growth, especially when they noticed he was producing ears of corn. Unfortunately, Steve’s life was short. Over the weekend of July 2, he disappeared.

Kittens born in T-33 cockpit

In late October, five kittens and their feral mother were found cozied up in the cockpit of a retired Lockheed T-33 jet belonging to the Hickory Aviation Museum.

The kittens were rescued by the Humane Society of Catawba County. Each little furball was named after an aircraft, Humane Society Director of Development Erin Hooks said in early December.

The kittens were named Corsair, Hornet, Prowler, Mohawk and Falcon. The corresponding planes are F-4U Corsair, F-18 Hornet, EA-6B Prowler, OV-1 Mohawk and the F-16 Fighting Falcon, Hooks said.

“They’re pretty spicy little guys,” Hooks said. She said the kittens needed to be tamed before they could be put up for adoption. The kittens also needed to weigh at least 3 pounds and be 3 months old before they could have their vaccinations and be spayed or neutered.

As of Dec. 9, the kittens were at the shelter ready to be adopted, Hooks said.

The mother is the museum’s resident stray cat.

"She was spayed, administered rabies and feline distemper vaccinations," Hooks said. "And given a surgical 'eartip' where a small portion at the top of her left ear is surgically removed to signify that she is a feral 'community' cat that is sterilized and vaccinated."

After four days of recovering from surgery indoors she was returned to the Hickory Aviation Museum where the staff has installed a new outdoor shelter for her comfort, Hooks said.

"She is a very healthy kitty and she should do well," Hooks said. "She is fed and cared for by museum staff."

Teenager saves peer’s life

On March 8, Bunker Hill High School student Alan Morales saved a classmate’s life during lunch.

Ian Smith was sitting diagonally across the table from Morales when Smith began to choke on his sandwich. Smith said he looked around for help as other students watched. That’s when Morales asked if he needed help, Smith nodded yes and Morales quickly began the Heimlich maneuver, Smith said.

Morales said he learned the technique, also called abdominal thrusts, during a summer program for Catawba County Schools students called CampMed.

CampMed is for students interested in medical careers. The program is grant-funded by the Wake Forest School of Medicine, Bunker Hill High School Career Development Coordinator Shelly Isenhour-Essary said.

A store set back in time

A rundown one-story building, formerly known as Propst’s place, will take people on a trip through local history. It is filled with old photos, replicas of vintage-style rooms and Fred T. Foard High School yearbooks from the 1960s to the early 1990s.

The old neighborhood store doubled as a juke joint at night. Adults would come to listen to music on the jukebox, dance and socialize.

Thomas Tipps bought the building last year. He has spent around $60,000 so far to create what he calls a community time capsule. Tipps calls the place Rhoney’s. The building is located on Rhoney School and Tipps road about a mile from N.C. Highway 10

One modern twist can be found in the building. An Echo Dot installed in the record player which allows people to ask Alexa to play specific songs as they reminisce about the past.

Tipps said he hopes the new place will allow older people to find comfort in reconnecting with the past. He said the building could also benefit younger people by teaching about the area’s history.