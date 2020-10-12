Hickory Ballet to perform 'The Nutcracker' virtually

HICKORY — As usual, this fall Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts (HBPA) students are busy preparing for the ballet company’s annual production of the holiday favorite, "The Nutcracker," in early December.

This year, though, because of COVID-19 constraints, the performance will be staged virtually from the Old Post Office Playhouse in Newton. Community members will be able to tune in from home to watch the always-memorable ballet about Clara and her magical journey to the land of sweets being brought to life. Tickets will be by donation.

“We are very excited that we will be able to uphold this wonderful holiday tradition, even though we’ll be doing it in a different way this year,” said Leanna Bodnar, HBPA executive director. “The multi-generational production features students of every age, from our youngest tots to our older dancers and showcases our pre-professional dancers in leading roles. From preparation to performance, the experience is transforming for our dancers. And, of course, we didn’t want to disappoint the dancers’ families and all of the community members who look forward to kicking off the holiday season with a performance of 'The Nutcracker.'”