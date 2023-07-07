HICKORY — At Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts studio, students can take a variety of classes for fun and enjoyment throughout the year. Some older students also have the opportunity to enhance their dance and performance skills during summer intensive workshops.

This summer four HBPA students auditioned and have been selected to participate in intensives at several prestigious institutions. They include:

• Lily Bodnar, who will take part in a senior ballet intensive for five weeks at Grand Rapids Ballet in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

• Quinn Walton, who will study with the Charlotte Ballet for five weeks.

• Naomi Tysinger, who will complete a four-week intensive at Carolina Ballet in Raleigh.

• Kes Piercy, who has been chosen to participate in a one-week Musical Theatre Intensive with the Joffrey Ballet School in New York City.

“We are so delighted that these students will have the opportunity to enrich their dance and performance skills during these intensives,” says Leanna Bodnar, executive director of HBPA. “They will be working with professionals at these ballet companies and meeting other dancers like themselves. It is sure to be a fun and exciting experience for them. All of us at HBPA couldn’t be more pleased for these outstanding students.”

Bodnar also shared that HBPA alumna Hannah Kevitt will make her Broadway debut this summer in the much-anticipated new musical, "Back to the Future," which opened in New York City on June 30.

When asked about her time at HBPA, Kevitt said that, “The shared love of performing amongst the students and teachers is so inspiring. The mentorship I've received from Leanna has helped me so much in my career and in my life."

“We are so proud of Hannah,” said Bodnar. “She is such a talented dancer and performer, and we wish her every success as her career takes off.”

Summer is a busy season for HBPA with camps and classes scheduled for dancers, singers and actors, ages 4 and up, including HBPA’s first ever Shakespeare workshop for ages 14-17.

Summer events also include the staging of "SpongeBob, the Musical," youth edition, in collaboration with Hickory Community Theatre for ages 5-17, and the all-new Princesses and Knights camp for ages 4-6.

Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts is a nonprofit organization that offers a full schedule of classes and summer camps. Visit www.hickoryballetpa.com or call 828-328-3794 for additional information. The studio is located at 116 Third St. NW in downtown Hickory.