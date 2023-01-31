Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts to present program

HICKORY — Wait what is that? Is that a Zelf on your shelf or perhaps even a Geeling on your ceiling? This may sound like nonsense but it makes perfect sense in the magical and wondrous world of Dr. Seuss.

Bring your children to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, for "Books to Broadway: Seussical the Musical."

This event is made possible by members of the Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts. Members of their youth company will read excerpts from "Horton Hears a Who," teach treacherous tongue twisters, and share super sensational, wildly whimsical props, learn fantastic dances and sing-alongs from their upcoming production of "Seussical Jr!"

No registration is required.

For more information call 828-304-0500 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.