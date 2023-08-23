HICKORY — After students enjoyed a busy few months participating in a variety of summer camp programs, Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts is ready to roll out an exciting fall schedule, beginning with an open house at HBPA on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon. Students can tour the studio and register for classes in classical ballet, musical theater, tap, jazz and more.

Kids aren’t the only ones who can look forward to fall classes. HPBA will offer classes for adults, too, including tap, yoga and ballroom. And this fall HBPA is introducing Family Worship Arts for the entire family, ages 8 and older.

Dance shoes, tights, leotards and HBPA swag will be available for purchase during the open house.

“The fall season is always a busy time for us with both returning and new students enrolling in our classes and filling our studio with lots of enthusiasm, energy and positive spirits,” says Leanna Bodnar, HBPA executive director.

Along with scheduled classes, HBPA will offer performance opportunities throughout the year, says Bodnar, beginning with the timeless storytelling of Hans Christian Anderson in the charming musical "The Emperor’s New Clothes" on Oct. 28, and a new ballet next spring, "The Ugly Duckling" on May 23-25.

“And, of course, HBPA will be dancing our favorite holiday ballet, 'The Nutcracker,' on Dec. 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16 at the Old Post Office Playhouse in Newton,” says Bodnar. "And students will be flying high in the timeless musical 'Peter Pan' at the JE Broyhill Civic Center, April 26-28."

Throughout the year, Bodnar notes, HBPA will continue its successful outreach programs reaching audiences in such diverse locations as regional libraries and city parks. Any organization that would like to take advantage of HBPA’s outreach opportunities should contact Bodnar at 828-294-8438 or leanna@hickoryballetpa.com.

Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts is a nonprofit organization that offers a full schedule of classes and summer camps. Visit www.hickoryballetpa.com or call 828-294-8438 for additional information. The studio is at 116 Third St. NW in downtown Hickory.