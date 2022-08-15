Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts in new location

HICKORY — Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts has a new home. HBPA is moving to a downtown location in the former Hickory Daily Record building at 116 Third St. NW.

The public is invited to an open house to see the new studio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 27.

HBPA’s new facility, one block from the Hickory Community Theatre, is outfitted with three state-of-the-art dance studios, each with sprung Marley flooring, along with an acoustic tap floor.

A new Parent Lobby with restored hardwood flooring provides a large space where parents can wait while their children take classes or are in rehearsal.

Included in HBPA’s new location are a dance boutique, a small play area for younger siblings, a study room for students to use between classes, a music room for private voice lessons, a kitchen and an office. All the rooms are filled with natural light from the many windows.

“We are so excited to be a part of the downtown arts district and so close to the thriving Hickory Square,” says HBPA Executive Director Leanna Bodnar. “We welcome parents and interested community members to stop by during the open house, tour the new facility and celebrate this great milestone for HBPA.”

HBPA will put on a musical in the fall, "Winnie the Pooh, Kids!" as well as the traditional "Nutcracker" ballet in December, a spring musical and a story ballet, says Bodnar. The studio’s outreach performance opportunities continue to expand with Books to Ballet and Books to Broadway in association with local libraries as well as other collaborations with professional artists in the area.

Registration is now open for ages 3 to adult.

Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts is a nonprofit organization that offers a full schedule of classes and summer camps. Visit www.hickoryballetpa.com or call 828-328-3794 for additional information. The studio is located at 116 Third St. NW in downtown Hickory.