Hickory Aviation Museum will receive FM2 Wildcat

HICKORY — The Hickory Aviation Museum announced that it will be receiving an FM2 Wildcat on loan from the Museum of Naval Aviation in Pensacola, Fla.

The Wildcat is a historic aircraft and saw a lot of service with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps during the early parts of the Pacific Campaign in World War II.

The Wildcat was the first in the “cat” series of fighter aircraft from Grumman, succeeded by the Hellcat, Bearcat, Tigercat, and eventually the Tomcat.

This Wildcat saw combat in World War II and was later completely restored by the Museum of Naval Aviation. A more detailed history of the aircraft will be released after delivery this summer. The Hickory Aviation Museum's curator is currently working with the Museum of Naval Aviation to get all of the details.

The Hickory Aviation Museum, located at Hickory Regional Airport, is a nonprofit organization and is supported by donations from the community. Admission is free. As with any of the aircraft that are on display at the Hickory Aviation Museum, the museum is responsible for the costs associated with moving the Wildcat. It is in the process of raising $15,000 to cover the cost of the move. Anyone desiring to make a tax-deductible contribution can do so by sending a check to: The Hickory Aviation Museum, 2908 Second Ave. NW. Hickory, NC, 28601.

The Hickory Aviation Museum will be adding two new aircraft by the end of the summer.