HICKORY AVIATION MUSUEM

Hickory Aviation Museum to begin fundraising campaign for building Wednesday

McMillan Pazdan Smith Museum CVCC rendering

This rendering by architecture firm McMillan Pazdan Smith shows the concept for the new building that will house the Hickory Aviation Museum and Catawba Valley Community College Workforce Innovation Center. 

The Hickory Aviation Museum will kick off its fundraising campaign for a building to house the museum’s aircraft at an event Wednesday at the Drendel Auditorium.

The museum needs $7 million for the new facility, which will house the aircrafts which are currently kept outside. They still need to raise roughly $2.6 million to reach that total, according to a release from the city of Hickory.

The new museum building at the Hickory Regional Airport will be part of larger facility that will house the Catawba Valley Community College Innovation Center, a three-story building with space for simulators and classrooms. The CVCC portion is funded by a $15 million appropriation from the state.

In June, the Hickory City Council awarded the $1.2 million contract for design of the new building to the architecture firm of McMillan Pazdan Smith.

Frank Weisser, a retired U.S. Navy commander and Blue Angels pilot who was featured in "Top Gun: Maverick," is among the speakers at Wednesday’s kickoff.

Others include former Hickory Mayor Jeff Cline, CommScope founder Frank Drendel, Hickory Aviation Museum Board Chairman John Cowan, CVCC Senior Executive Director for Corporate and Economic Development Randall Burns and McMillan Pazdan Smith representative David Moore II.

The public fundraising campaign will officially open with the event on Wednesday and run through the end of the year, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Hickory Aviation Museum Fundraising Kickoff

Date/time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

Location: Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block, 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory

