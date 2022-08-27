Hickory authors find inspiration, support in welcoming community

Mary Felkins drives by Cafe Gouda often. When she started writing her first book, “Call to Love,” the Hickory restaurant found a place in the story. In the book, the restaurant is called Cafe Romano.

Felkins is one of several writers in the area finding inspiration and support in Hickory.

For Felkins, Hickory is the foundation for the setting of her first book.

Annie Nikbakht, a poet putting together her first book, finds support in the arts community of Hickory.

Gloria Coppola found tranquility in Hickory, allowing her to write her first fiction book.

In Felkins’ work, Cafe Romano isn’t the only tell that Hickory is woven into the story. Other businesses and street names are similar adaptations. Felkins said she chose to use Hickory as inspiration because it’s where she has built her own life with her husband and children.

“I’m always looking for ideas, and I pull stories from everyday life,” Felkins said.

Felkins released her first book in 2019. She has since started another series, “The Heart of Moreland Manor,” set in Louisiana. She’s published two books in the Moreland Manor series. A third book in the series is in the editing stage and a fourth is planned.

A sequel to “Call to Love” is also in the works. While Felkins didn’t originally plan for a sequel, again set in the Hickory-like town of Laurelton, the characters spoke to her, she said. The story is growing around characters who are imperfect and have their own internal struggles, she said.

“My characters cannot be all put together,” she said. “I want the characters to be real and relatable and sympathetic.”

Sometimes, as Felkins drives through Hickory or enjoys lunch somewhere, she can envision her characters there. It sparks ideas, she said. That’s what keeps her writing, she said.

Gloria Coppola, a writer and writing coach, did not base her latest book on Hickory, but the area provided a haven to get the book done. Coppola’s soon-to-published work, “Too Many Goodbyes,” is her first fiction book.

The romance is based on her own life in many ways. Coppola wrote a short story based on a time a handsome stranger on a train in Italy asked her to marry him. In the story, the main character questions whether she should have taken him up on the proposal. A friend of Coppola encouraged her to flesh the story out into a full book.

“I took her suggestions, and my characters started talking to me, as they do,” she said.

It was in 2021, nearly two years after moving to Hickory from Florida, that Coppola started writing the book in earnest, pulling from the many personal journals she kept for about 40 years of her life.

At her cluttered desk, Coppola crafted a story of reflection, often adding twists to her own experiences and putting the stories into the book.

The book was published Aug. 1.

In addition to writing her own books, Coppola also coaches others to write.

“I always tell people, never give up,” she said. “If you have a feeling you need to tell a story, never give up.”

Poet Nikbakht found that kind of support at a poetry group in Hickory.

Nikbakht worked in health and environmental protection for much of her life, career paths that didn’t always lend themselves to creativity. When she retired, she started to do more for herself. That meant dabbling in more creative endeavors, she said.

Nikbakht started to play and write music and songs. That evolved into poetry, she said.

Poetry and songs are another way to communicate and a way to open up, she said.

Nikbakht wrote a poem, “Oyster’s Lament,” and shared it with a poetry group in Hickory. Their support encouraged her to continue writing, Nikbakht said.

Her collection of works piled up to about 40 poems. At that point, she decided to arrange the poems into a book. Many of her poems have environmental advocacy messages from her time working for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, she said.

Her book is undergoing edits and is in the process of bring published, she said.

Without the supportive community she found in Hickory, she said she may not have continued poetry and become what she is now — an author.