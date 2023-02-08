HICKORY — Hickory author Mary Ellen Snodgrass has added "Asian Women Artists: A Biographical Dictionary, 2700 BCE to Today" (McFarland & Company, Inc., Publishers, 2022) to her extensive body of reference works.

Pick a page, any page of "Asian Women Artists," and you’ll be introduced to a woman of courage, curiosity, and talent. The biographical dictionary spans more than 2,500 years, spotlighting 108 women with just enough well-chosen particulars about each to cause readers to say repeatedly, “Somebody ought to make a movie about her.”

Wool weaver, dancer, poet, freedom fighter, diplomat, beer fermenter, hymnographer, calligrapher . . . The list of abilities and contributions is long and awe-inspiring. Many pursued their passions in spite of cultural mores — some severe, never wavering from their faith in art as peacemaker and repository of beauty.

Leading the list is Leizu, a weaver and empress in Imperial China, 2700 BCE, who took notice of a silkworm exuding a fiber from its mouth and winding the thread around its body. Leizu observed a cocoon of the larva falling from a mulberry tree into a cup of tea. As steaming water killed the caterpillar and dissolved the cocoon, Leizu tugged at a loose thread. Her discovery resulted in the creation of silk material and then garments. Leizu’s husband, the Yellow Emperor, encouraged domestic cocoon gathering as Leizu created a reel for the threads and eventually a silk loom. Revered as the Silkworm Mother and Goddess of Silkworms, the empress became goddess of silk.

Further into the dictionary is Queen Insu, a late Middle Ages textbook author and Korea’s first female author. Queen Insu endeavored to educate women of all classes, especially in regard to behavior and spiritual matters, urging them to set examples for men.

Among the 1900s and 2000s crowd is 20th-century autobiographer and orator Ani Pachen of Tibet, a Colonial Buddhist nun/chieftain and guerrilla warrior, who claimed her homeland to be the world’s roof. She evaded forced marriage; was imprisoned in the early 1950s by Chinese Communists who’d slaughtered nearly half a million Tibetans and annexed the country; mapped a trail over Mount Kailash to exile in Nepal; later met with the Dalai Lama; and in poor health during her final years of life wrote her autobiography "Sorrow Mountain: The Journey of a Tibetan Warrior Nun."

This is not a dictionary of names with scant biographical details and quick lists of accomplishments. "Asian Women Artists" is a thoroughly researched, century-by-century study of the imaginative efforts of fascinating women and the curious times in which they lived.

Snodgrass has written award-winning English and Latin textbooks and reference works for 35 years. She taught at Hickory High School and Lenoir-Rhyne University. She lives in Hickory with her husband Hugh Snodgrass, five dogs, and Arthur Pendragon Snodgrass, the family cat.