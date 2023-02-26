It’s been less than two months since the Catawba Valley Community College Press Redhawk Publications announced publication of “The Legend of the Isle of Cats,” by Austin Allran, and already he’s received letters, emails, and phone calls from folks who’ve read the book and want him to know how much they liked it.

When I met with Austin to talk about his debut novel, I hadn’t read it yet. I asked him right away about a description I’d picked up from Redhawk’s website. “So, Austin,” I began. “A man haunted by a murder journeys to a desert island to escape. … Does that mean he’s haunted by a murder he committed or one he knows about?”

Austin smiled and replied, “You’ll have to read the book.” Well, phooey. I wasn’t going to get any of the particulars from him, even when I said it would take me awhile to finish a 500-plus-page story. Austin promised that if I read the prologue and first chapter, I’d be hooked. That’s what people had told him, including his busy pastor who’d good-naturedly chided Austin for writing a beginning so intriguing he had to continue reading when he really should have been tending to his pastoral duties.

I read the prologue and first chapter. Yep, the two definitely invite curiosity. The prologue is set in Durham, North Carolina, in 1912; the first chapter, also in Durham, jumps to 1972. If nothing else, I wanted to know how they were connected. Would one of the characters become the man haunted by a murder? Did the killing take place in the early 1900s and have some repercussion for the 1970s character?

I could go on and on with the questions, the guesses. The antidote, of course, was to read the book.

So, since Austin wasn’t going to throw me a juicy synopsis bone, I wanted to know where his becoming an author had come from. His answers told me things about him that surprised me.

I knew he was a Hickory attorney, that he’d served in the North Carolina General Assembly for many years (three terms in the House; 14 in the Senate), and that he was currently a member of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. Our past conversations usually centered on topics related to Austin, the politician. Now our conversation centered on Austin, the novelist. I found out his undergraduate degree from Duke University was in English and history, and then a couple of decades after law school at Southern Methodist University, Austin got a master’s degree in creative writing and film from N.C. State. Now that was news to me.

Austin has loved writing and literature since he was a child. One of his favorite authors was Robert Louis Stevenson. “You can see the influence of ‘Treasure Island’ in (‘The Legend of the Isle of Cats’),” Austin pointed out. He talked about how the contrast of good and evil, darkness and light has been a theme that has interested him since childhood.

For his thesis for his master’s degree, which he worked on in the mid-1990s, Austin wrote a collection of short stories. All different. All fiction. But “sometimes drawn from real-life experiences,” he pointed out. His favorite, for sentimental purposes he explained, was “The Isle of Cats,” a long short story. The book carries it all the way out into a full-length novel.

“I always wanted to write a novel,” said Austin, “but I, quite frankly, didn’t know how. Being an English major at Duke was not very helpful at all, and the reason is because all of that was about writing papers, expository writing, not narrative or creative.

“And then being a lawyer didn’t help,” he continued, “because they have their own type of writing, which is sometimes referred to as legalese.”

Austin was determined, however, and worked on a book on and off for 10 years, the second half of which was the more productive.

“To learn how to write a book, I hired an editor, and she was extremely helpful,” Austin reported. But the thing he discovered to be the most beneficial was reading novels. He said he’d read much literature but not a lot of current novels.

Another thing Austin found out was that choosing to jump headlong into writing without first creating an outline wasn’t a good idea. “I probably dropped 15 chapters because of that,” Austin admitted. “Too much stuff on one thing that made the book sag.”

Austin asked a literary agent to read his draft. He said she looked at the first chapter and then the second and continued until finally “at chapter eight, she said, ‘This is where the book starts, and I’m hooked.’”

With advice from family, friends, and professionals, Austin deleted, added, and polished until his first novel was ready for publication. “I definitely did not write it by myself,” Austin emphasized, pointing me to the acknowledgments in the back of the book where he thanked several people, his wife first: “For her patience and forbearance, I wish to thank my wife Judy. Ten years is a long time to hear about one prospective book. I couldn’t have done it without her.”

Now that Austin knows how to write a novel, maybe he’ll draft a second. He said he might take some of the other short stories he wrote in the 1990s and produce an anthology. And, if he chooses to write another full-length novel, he’ll definitely start by composing an outline.

As I stated in the beginning, lots of people have told Austin what they think about “The Legend of the Isle of Cats.” He’s been pleasantly surprised by the variety of descriptions: a murder mystery, an existential mystery, a Christian existential mystery novel, an adventure, a saga about Christian redemption, and an allegory of the Garden of Eden.

“Everybody who reads it gets something different out of it,” said Austin. “It’s a very philosophical book with themes of light versus dark, good versus evil, free will versus fate, free will versus predestination, and the question of whether or not people can actually have prescience.”

Continuing, Austin said, “A psychologist told me one time that everyone has trauma of some type at some time in their lives. It’s not the trauma that’s the most important thing; it’s how you react to it.”

In the end, for Austin, writing “The Legend of the Isle of Cats” was “a labor of love to make something good come out of something bad.”

I do like happy endings. And just in case you’re wondering, the book’s really not about cats.

“The Legend of the Isle of Cats” is available from a variety of booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Redhawk Publications at redhawkpublications.com.

Or, get a copy and meet Austin Allran at the Newton Main Library, 115 West C St., Newton, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on March 23. The author will sign books and talk about his novel.