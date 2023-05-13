HICKORY — Alison Miller Willard’s painting "Teatro Dell’Utero" is among 100 works of art selected for the Art League of Hilton Head's 28th Biennale National Juried Art Exhibition. The exhibit attracted 639 art submissions from 35 states.

Willard's large-scale, classically composed oil painting recently received first place in the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center's annual Regional Adult Art Competition and will now be recognized on a larger stage. More than $5,000 in prizes will be presented for the most outstanding works during a reception May 19.

The Art League of Hilton Head Biennale exhibit opens May 16 and continues until June 17 in Hilton Head, S.C.

Willard is a multi-disciplined painter based in Hickory. Her current works explore various traditional mediums including oils, watercolor, and acrylics, drawing and photography meshed with non-traditional mediums including glitter, rhinestones, and printed fabrics. Willard's work has been recognized in local and regional exhibits and has been in various print publications.

Willard is a graduate of Hickory High School, Appalachian State University and will complete her Master of Fine Arts Painting through Savannah College of Art and Design in Spring 2024.

More information: