 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory artist displays work at Lucas Mansion
0 Comments

Hickory artist displays work at Lucas Mansion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is presenting Hickory artist Maria Register’s collage artwork as the August -September Emerging Artist Exhibit on the Lucas Mansion’s third floor at 316 Hiddenite Church Road.

Emerging Artists exhibits are free to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Register is an artist, mentor and instructor with a BS in Commercial Design from Appalachian State University. After 15 years at a regional advertising firm, she is now a full-time artist with a professional studio art practice in her home.  

“My first love is painting, but lately I have been drawn to the layers, textures and colors of torn paper collages," Register said. "Creating a collage is like painting with paper. To the viewer’s eye, the small bits of paper blend together to create the whole image. I like to think of collage work as artful recycling."

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Major fire prompts evacuation of residential areas in Athens

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert