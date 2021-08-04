Hickory artist displays work at Lucas Mansion

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is presenting Hickory artist Maria Register’s collage artwork as the August -September Emerging Artist Exhibit on the Lucas Mansion’s third floor at 316 Hiddenite Church Road.

Emerging Artists exhibits are free to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Register is an artist, mentor and instructor with a BS in Commercial Design from Appalachian State University. After 15 years at a regional advertising firm, she is now a full-time artist with a professional studio art practice in her home.

“My first love is painting, but lately I have been drawn to the layers, textures and colors of torn paper collages," Register said. "Creating a collage is like painting with paper. To the viewer’s eye, the small bits of paper blend together to create the whole image. I like to think of collage work as artful recycling."