Hickory art museum director to leave post after 5 years

Hickory Museum of Art Executive Director Jon Carfagno will be leaving his position in January, the museum announced Thursday.

Carfagno, who joined the museum in 2017, will become the new executive director of the Mobile Museum of Art in Mobile, Alabama. His last day at the Hickory museum will be Jan. 14.

“I am very grateful for the kindness, generosity and support that surround HMA,” Carfagno said via a news release. “It is rare to work in a community where businesses, supporters, and partners invest so deeply in the importance of art and creativity. I feel so fortunate for relationships that we’ve developed and know that our team will do a characteristically outstanding job to continue growing the museum’s reach and impact.”

Carfagno oversaw several notable exhibits during his time at the museum, including “A Grand Vision: Elliott Daingerfield Paints Grandfather Mountain and the Grand Canyon,” “Juan Logan: Creating and Collecting,” “Works by Warhol” and “Mel Chin: SEA to SEE”, a current exhibit which is on loan from The Mint Museum, according to the release.

He “also led the museum in expanding the scope, representation, and diversity of the Collection through the purchases and acquisitions of artworks by Jeffrey Gibson, Susanna Allen Hunter and a premier work by Juan Logan,” according to the release.

The museum did not name a new or interim director in the release.