Hickory area unemployment rate nears pre-pandemic levels; numbers down to 4.3 percent in Catawba County

Unemployment in the Hickory area continued to fall in April, according to the most recent county-level data from the state.

The unemployment rate for the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton Metropolitan Statistical Area — which includes Catawba, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties — fell from 4.4% in March to 4.2% in April.

This modest decrease came after a month in which the rate fell by 1%.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The rate is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. In March 2020, before the full brunt of the pandemic was reflected in the jobs numbers, the region had an unemployment rate of 3.7%, with slightly lower rates in the preceding months.

Burke County saw the largest drop in unemployment of the four counties. Burke had a 4% rate in April, down from 4.4% the previous month.

Alexander County’s unemployment rate went up slightly from 3.9% in March to 4.2% in April.

Unemployment in Catawba County fell from 4.5% to 4.3%, and Caldwell’s rate dropped from 4.7% to 4.5%.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.