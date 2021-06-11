Hickory area unemployment rate nears pre-pandemic levels; numbers down to 4.3 percent in Catawba County

Unemployment in the Hickory area continued to fall in April, according to the most recent county-level data from the state.
The unemployment rate for the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton Metropolitan Statistical Area — which includes Catawba, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties — fell from 4.4% in March to 4.2% in April.
This modest decrease came after a month in which the rate fell by 1%.
Support Local Journalism
The rate is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. In March 2020, before the full brunt of the pandemic was reflected in the jobs numbers, the region had an unemployment rate of 3.7%, with slightly lower rates in the preceding months.
Burke County saw the largest drop in unemployment of the four counties. Burke had a 4% rate in April, down from 4.4% the previous month.
Alexander County’s unemployment rate went up slightly from 3.9% in March to 4.2% in April.
Unemployment in Catawba County fell from 4.5% to 4.3%, and Caldwell’s rate dropped from 4.7% to 4.5%.
Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.