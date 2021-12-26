Hickory area saw economic progress, frustration in volatile year

In many ways, the economy of 2021 showed improvement from the previous year.
The unemployment rate fell and the number of people in the workforce rose to numbers not seen since before the pandemic.
Data from the Hickory Metro Convention Center gives indications of substantial recovery in the tourism industry.
Still, local leaders remain concerned about the difficulty employers face when trying to fill jobs, inflation and long wait times for many goods.
Signs of strength
In October, the unemployment rate in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton Metropolitan Statistical Area — which includes Catawba, Caldwell, Burke and Alexander counties — was 3.4%.
The last time the regional unemployment rate was that low was in January 2020, two months before the first case of COVID-19 was officially reported in Catawba County.
The Hickory-area workforce also exceeded its pre-pandemic levels for the first time this year. In September, the labor force — the share of people employed or unemployed and actively seeking work — was nearly 175,600, compared to roughly 175,300 in February 2020.
The tourism and travel industries were among the hardest hit in 2020, particularly in the early months of the pandemic.
Between July and November 2020, the Hickory Metro Convention Center had only about $66,000 in revenue, compared to $337,200 in that time during the previous year.
While the convention center’s revenue has not reached the pre-pandemic level, there has been substantial recovery. The center had more than $225,400 revenue between July and November of this year.
The occupancy tax on hotel and motel stays, another key funding source for the convention center, also showed signs of improvement.
Occupancy tax revenue was $755,900 between July and October of this year, up almost $300,000 from the same quarter in 2020 and exceeding the $737,800 for that quarter in 2019.
Convention Center CEO Mandy Hildebrand said that while they’ve had some cancellations and rescheduling because of COVID-19 variants, business has been strong and things are looking good going into next year. “As of now, the Hickory Metro Convention Center is busy all of 2022,” Hildebrand said. “We need to build our staff to keep up with the increase of booked events.”
Leaders in places like Hickory and Newton have noted indicators of vitality in the local economy.
“After a pandemic-related economic pause, we’re seeing major industries complete facility expansions and grow their skilled workforces,” Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said. “Interest in industrial, commercial and residential development projects is greater than it has been since before the recession of 2008.”
Lingering challenges
Even with all the positive signs, local leaders point to areas of concern that have come up again and again throughout the last year: problems hiring and retaining workers, rising prices and supply chain difficulties.
Hickory City Manager Warren Wood said the city has been able to carry out its key functions but that the trouble attracting and retaining employees is a problem “across the board.”
Job openings the city is having trouble filling include police officers and maintenance workers.
In the case of police officer recruitment, Wood attributed part of the challenge to the idea that “to some degree, law enforcement’s been demonized by a lot of people in the country the last year.”
When it comes to maintenance workers, there’s strong competition from the robust private construction market, he said.
The resulting staff crunch has put more pressure on the existing staff. Wood said in some cases department heads had been called out to do frontline work.
He said the city had made some efforts to try to fill the positions, things like providing for lateral transfers for police officers — a policy that allows officers from other departments to move to Hickory and earn a salary similar to what they earned at their previous department.
When asked about the role pay increases will play in the city’s recruitment and retention efforts, Wood said: “We’ll be looking at that as part of the upcoming budget process.”
Conover Mayor Kyle Hayman said dealing with inflation has been a struggle, but the city has managed to avoid passing on those price increases to the residents.
Looking ahead to 2022, Hayman is hoping the volatile economic situation will settle.
“Things have got to stabilize and once that happens, we’re all going to be in much better shape,” Hayman said. “But right now, it’s a little unnerving.”
