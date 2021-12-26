Hickory area saw economic progress, frustration in volatile year

Between July and November 2020, the Hickory Metro Convention Center had only about $66,000 in revenue, compared to $337,200 in that time during the previous year.

While the convention center’s revenue has not reached the pre-pandemic level, there has been substantial recovery. The center had more than $225,400 revenue between July and November of this year.

The occupancy tax on hotel and motel stays, another key funding source for the convention center, also showed signs of improvement.

Occupancy tax revenue was $755,900 between July and October of this year, up almost $300,000 from the same quarter in 2020 and exceeding the $737,800 for that quarter in 2019.

Convention Center CEO Mandy Hildebrand said that while they’ve had some cancellations and rescheduling because of COVID-19 variants, business has been strong and things are looking good going into next year. “As of now, the Hickory Metro Convention Center is busy all of 2022,” Hildebrand said. “We need to build our staff to keep up with the increase of booked events.”

Leaders in places like Hickory and Newton have noted indicators of vitality in the local economy.