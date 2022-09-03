Hickory Area Ministers group will meet

HICKORY — Hickory Area Ministers (HAM) will meet over lunch on Thursday, Sept. 8, from noon to 1 p.m. in the Mitchell House at Corinth Reformed Church, 115 16th Ave. NW in Hickory.

Dacy Shute, Jennifer Williams and Katia Carson from Patrick Beaver and Ridgeview libraries in Hickory will share about resources, events, and services for churches and pastors as well as opportunities for theological research. Lunch will be provided with participants making a small donation if possible. For those who want to participate by Zoom, request the link by email to hickoryareaministry@gmail.com. HAM meets on the second Thursday of each month.

HAM is reaching out to all ministers, especially younger ministers and those who are new to the area. The mission of HAM is to develop relationships and foster communication among all ministers in the community across racial and denominational lines; to receive inspiration and support from one another; to celebrate diversity and affirm unity through community worship experiences and the exchange of pastors and choirs; and to lead the community in resolving conflict by seeking peace with justice and equality for all people.

HAM has elected two new officers to their executive board. Chris Simmons will serve as president and the Rev. Susan Smith will serve as secretary. They will both serve two-year terms.

Simmons, who works in pastoral care at Frye Regional Medical Center, earned his Master of Divinity degree from Westminster Seminary in Philadelphia and doctorate from the University of Chicago. He is currently a member of the pastoral care team at Frye Regional Medical Center. He has served in pastoral ministry and in Christian organizations and colleges in North Carolina, Illinois, Pennsylvania, the People’s Republic of China and Romania. "I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead HAM as we seek to support local churches and ministers in bringing the gospel to bear in our community", Simmons said. "Now more than ever we need each other."

Smith has a BA in Human Service from Western Illinois University and is an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ. She has been senior associate pastor at Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ and assistant executive director at Exodus Homes in Hickory for over 25 years. Smith has served HAM in the past as treasurer and secretary. She is eager to serve again saying, " I believe in the mission of HAM and hope that local pastors and ministers will join us in this great work for the Body of Christ."

Other members of the executive board include vice president, the Rev. Cassandra Rawls, pastor of Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church in Hickory and McQueen Chapel United Methodist Church in Conover; and treasurer, the Rev. David E. Roberts II, pastor of Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory.

For more information about HAM, email hickoryareaministry@gmail.com or call Simmons at 828-415-3385.